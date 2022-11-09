As Veterans Day approaches, many establishments are announcing their deals and discounts for veterans and active servicemembers to take advantage of on November 11. Here’s a breakdown of regional participants.
FOOD:
7-11
7-11 locations will offer a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog to veterans on Veterans Day in-person or by delivery through the 7NOW app.
Applebee’s
With proof of service, veterans and active-duty military can receive a free entree at Applebee’s on Veterans Day. The limited menu options include a bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, sirloin steak, shrimp, chicken penne, fiesta lime chicken and the oriental chicken salad.
Black Rock Coffee Bar
Veterans and active-duty members can receive a free medium drink for themselves and immediate family, one drink per person, on Veterans Day.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Participating locations will offer veterans and active-duty military a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries, dine-in or takeout.
Denny’s
Veterans and active-duty military with proof of ID can receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast between 5 a.m. and noon on Veterans Day.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
All active-duty and retired military with valid ID are offered a free pulled pork sandwich at Dickey’s in-store or through carryout with code VETFREE.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Veterans Day, no purchase necessary.
Famous Dave’s
Former and current military personnel can get a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich and a side, dine-in or to go.
Human Bean Coffee
Veterans and military personnel can receive a free 16-ounce drink.
IHOP
Veterans and active-duty military with proof of service can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP while dining in.
Krispy Kreme
Veterans can enjoy a donut and coffee on the house on Veterans Day.
Little Caesars
Veterans and active-duty military can order a free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select locations, call ahead before ordering.
Maverick
Any veteran or active military personnel who buys a donut at Maverick can choose a free hot beverage, including coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa.
Olive Garden
Veterans and active-duty servicemembers can enjoy a free entree from a limited menu on Veterans Day.
Outback Steakhouse
All veterans and active servicemembers can receive a free Coca-Cola and bloomin’ onion.
Red Lobster
Guests dining in or picking up takeout between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. with valid military ID can get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw meal. The meal includes six butterflied and fried shrimp with cocktail sauce, french fries and coleslaw.
Red Robin
Active-duty military and veterans can get a free Red’s Tavern Double with bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day while dining in.
Shari’s Cafe
Current and former military members can take advantage of the buy one, get one free deal for Shari’s entrees AND enjoy a free slice of pie on Veterans Day.
Starbucks
Active-duty servicemembers, reservists, veterans and military spouses can enjoy a free tall coffee at participating Starbucks, now with the option for an iced coffee.
Wendy’s
Enjoy a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID on Veterans Day.
Bougie Brunch
Free coffee and 50% off all meals.
GOODS AND SERVICES:
Great Clips
Veterans and active-duty servicemembers can receive a free haircut on Veterans Day.
Splash Car Wash
Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free car wash at Splash Car Wash locations in Yakima and Union Gap.
Bed, Bath and Beyond
25% off in-store purchases on Veterans Day.
Adidas
Veterans can get 40% off their purchase through November, 12.
Dollar General
20% off purchases until November, 13.
Goodyear
Veterans can get 10% off tire and auto services until November, 17.
Hertz
20% off a base rental.
Kohl's
30% off in-store purchases for Veterans and active-duty servicemembers.
Office Depot/Office Max
25% off in-store purchases.
Target
10% off in-store purchases for Veterans and active-duty servicemembers.
