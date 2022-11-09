American Soldiers Veterans Military Troops
As Veterans Day approaches, many establishments are announcing their deals and discounts for veterans and active servicemembers to take advantage of on November 11. Here’s a breakdown of regional participants. 

FOOD:

7-11 

7-11 locations will offer a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog to veterans on Veterans Day in-person or by delivery through the 7NOW app. 

Applebee’s 

With proof of service, veterans and active-duty military can receive a free entree at Applebee’s on Veterans Day. The limited menu options include a bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, sirloin steak, shrimp, chicken penne, fiesta lime chicken and the oriental chicken salad. 

Black Rock Coffee Bar 

Veterans and active-duty members can receive a free medium drink for themselves and immediate family, one drink per person, on Veterans Day. 

Buffalo Wild Wings 

Participating locations will offer veterans and active-duty military a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries, dine-in or takeout. 

Denny’s 

Veterans and active-duty military with proof of ID can receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast between 5 a.m. and noon on Veterans Day.  

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit 

All active-duty and retired military with valid ID are offered a free pulled pork sandwich at Dickey’s in-store or through carryout with code VETFREE. 

Dunkin’ Donuts 

Enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Veterans Day, no purchase necessary. 

Famous Dave’s 

Former and current military personnel can get a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich and a side, dine-in or to go. 

Human Bean Coffee 

Veterans and military personnel can receive a free 16-ounce drink. 

IHOP 

Veterans and active-duty military with proof of service can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP while dining in. 

Krispy Kreme 

Veterans can enjoy a donut and coffee on the house on Veterans Day. 

Little Caesars 

Veterans and active-duty military can order a free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select locations, call ahead before ordering. 

Maverick 

Any veteran or active military personnel who buys a donut at Maverick can choose a free hot beverage, including coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. 

Olive Garden 

Veterans and active-duty servicemembers can enjoy a free entree from a limited menu on Veterans Day. 

Outback Steakhouse 

All veterans and active servicemembers can receive a free Coca-Cola and bloomin’ onion. 

Red Lobster 

Guests dining in or picking up takeout between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. with valid military ID can get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw meal. The meal includes six butterflied and fried shrimp with cocktail sauce, french fries and coleslaw. 

Red Robin 

Active-duty military and veterans can get a free Red’s Tavern Double with bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day while dining in. 

Shari’s Cafe 

Current and former military members can take advantage of the buy one, get one free deal for Shari’s entrees AND enjoy a free slice of pie on Veterans Day. 

Starbucks 

Active-duty servicemembers, reservists, veterans and military spouses can enjoy a free tall coffee at participating Starbucks, now with the option for an iced coffee. 

Wendy’s 

Enjoy a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID on Veterans Day. 

Bougie Brunch

Free coffee and 50% off all meals.

GOODS AND SERVICES:

Great Clips

Veterans and active-duty servicemembers can receive a free haircut on Veterans Day.

Splash Car Wash

Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free car wash at Splash Car Wash locations in Yakima and Union Gap.

Bed, Bath and Beyond

25% off in-store purchases on Veterans Day.

Adidas

Veterans can get 40% off their purchase through November, 12.

Dollar General

20% off purchases until November, 13.

Goodyear

Veterans can get 10% off tire and auto services until November, 17.

Hertz

20% off a base rental.

Kohl's

30% off in-store purchases for Veterans and active-duty servicemembers.

Office Depot/Office Max

25% off in-store purchases.

Target

10% off in-store purchases for Veterans and active-duty servicemembers.