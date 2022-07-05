The return of Fourth of July events in the region was a huge success, with events all across the area reporting great turnouts and plenty of fun.
One area favorite is the River of Fire at Columbia Park in Kennewick, a day-long event full of festivities ending with a fireworks show on the water. Families came to enjoy the water, barbecue and have some fun in the sun in the hours leading up to the fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Hundreds of cars backed up Columbia Park Trail Road to the Blue Bridge as spectators left after the show.
A fireworks show in Walla Walla was specifically for the fireworks, which yielded a large audience in the small city. NBC Right Now photographer Mario Rodriguez captured some of the magic.
Across state lines, in Oregon, the Boardman Fourth of July celebration included breakfast, a parade, family games and a fireworks show.
“I think it’s just great to be back out here again post-COVID, seeing everybody and being able to have just a regular event like we have in the past,” said Torrie Griggs, executive director of the Boardman Chamber of Commerce. “Mainly just a fun family day, just right here enjoying the Fourth of July and celebrating it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.