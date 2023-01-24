YAKIMA, Wash.-
Regional politicians are making statements following a shooting that left three people dead and the suspect in a SWAT standoff in Yakima.
Statement from Senator Murray (D-WA) on Twitter:
"This is heartbreaking and infuriating. Gun violence is an epidemic—it's happening in every community. My heart is with the Yakima community, but thoughts and prayers aren't enough. If we're serious about tackling violent crime, we need strong federal gun safety laws."
Congressman Dan Newhouse:
"Please remain vigilant as Yakima Police Department searches for the suspect. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this horrific tragedy."
