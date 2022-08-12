WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) passed the House by a vote of 220-207 on Friday.
After a year and a half of debate, the bill that lowers prescription drug costs, addresses global warming, raises taxes on some corporations, and reduces the federal deficit, now heads to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.
Several regional legislators commented on the passage of the historic bill today.
Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) said that he was "adamantly opposed to the bill and will vote no, while continuing to work on solutions that will provide actual relief to the American people..."
Congresswoman Kim Schrier (D-WA) voted for the bill, saying, "this bill brings much needed relief to my constituents who are feeling the weight of inflation and high gas prices. It helps families continue to afford health insurance. And it takes important steps to tackle this rapidly changing climate that presents new threats and disasters every year."
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), was a yes vote on the bill and released a statement saying, "Washingtonians are paying way too much for prescription drugs. For example, the average cost of insulin more than tripled over the past 10 years to over $735 a month per patient. Now, with the passage of the bill, Medicare beneficiaries are guaranteed to pay no more than $35 a month."
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), who voted no on the bill, said, "the Democrats are doubling down on a reckless tax and spending spree that has led to the out-of-control inflation, high gas and energy prices, and climbing healthcare costs that we see today."
Senator Patty Murray, (D-WA), voted yes, saying "when the President signs this, we will officially be on track to lower costs for Washington State families and take the biggest action on climate in the history of our country."
Senator Ron Wyden, (D-OR) reacted, saying, "moving from health care to climate, the Inflation Reduction Act includes the biggest effort in history to save our climate and invest in clean energy and jobs."
Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D), also praised the bill, tweeting, "passage of the Inflation Reduction Act's climate measure is a message to the rest of the world that our federal government is joining the states in taking action."
