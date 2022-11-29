WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the U.S. Senate vote to pass the Respect for Marriage Act on November 29 in a 61-36 vote, the legislation will need another approval from the House before landing on Biden’s desk. Legislators across the country are speaking on the decision as it makes its way through the legislative process.
A historic step forward! #RespectForMarriageAct https://t.co/IKXkhQJrKV— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 30, 2022
Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) applauded the decision, explaining why the act came into fruition. Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022, removing the federal protection for abortion. A concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas argued for the reconsideration of other similar rulings, like those relating to same-sex marriage, contraception and more. Murray claims constituents from across the state were concerned about their marriage rights, which is why she considers the bill so important.
“This fight is not over, though. Whether it is defending the right to same-sex marriage for all, pushing for same-sex veteran couples to have full access to spousal benefits, or fighting to protect all LGBTQ+ individuals from being fires just for who they love or how they identify—I will continue to work to make equality a reality,” said Senator Murray. “I am proud to be an advocate for Washington state’s LGBTQ+ community in the United States Senate and look forward to President Biden Signing this important piece of legislation into law.”
Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) expressed similar sentiment, saying that the overturning of Roe v. Wade leaves Congress unable to take any legal precedent from modern day for granted.
“By passing the Respect for Marriage Act, the Senate has reaffirmed the right for all Americans to marry the person they love. At the heart of marriage equality is the fundamental right to privacy…” said Wyden. “Today’s vote is especially important with the frightening rise of hate speech and violence against LGBTQ Americans. There is no place for hate or intolerance in America. I stand with the LGBTQ community, and I’m proud to once again vote for equality and freedom.”
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) called the decision a “vote for love and for liberty.”
“Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act means that a couple married in Washington state will never have to worry that their legal bond could be dissolved if they move to another state, or have their federal benefits taken away by an overreaching Supreme Court decision. This historic bill safeguards the rights of loving couples across the country.”
