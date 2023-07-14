VANCOUVER, Wash.- The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has released its Spring 2023 grant report and several northwest nonprofits will be receiving funds, including some in central Washington.
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is a private nonprofit foundation that has been investing in nonprofit organizations throughout the pacific northwest since 1975.
According to a press release announcing the spring grants a total of 60 grants were awarded, including 27 in Washington. A full list of grant recipients is available through the M.J. Murdock website.
Grants awarded in eastern Washington:
- Wenatchee: Lighthouse Christian Ministries. $250,000 for a new food distribution facility to serve Okanogan and Ferry Counties.
- Walla Walla: Walla Walla Catholic Schools. $450,000 for facility renovations for K-12 schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.