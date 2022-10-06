WASHINGTON, D.C.-
President Biden announced that he would be pardoning thousands who may have federal offenses for "simple possession" of marijuana.
In his announcement President Biden said that "no one deserves to be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana."
Regional politicians are responding to President Biden's pardon announcement.
"This is a historic step that will change so many people's lives. No one should be in federal prison for simple marijuana possession, but we need to do more to catch federal laws up to Washington state's laws when it comes to legalizing cannabis," Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), responded.
"Today is a huge step forward in the fight to restore lives destroyed by the criminalization of cannabis. I echo President Biden's call for state's to do the same and repair harms done by the failed War on Drugs by pardoning all non-violent cannabis convictions," Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), said.
