Regional power capacity concerns threaten rolling power outages in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland says customers could experience rolling power outages if total load approaches maximum system capacity.
Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) transmits electricity to Richland Energy Services (RES) and other Tri-Cities utilities through a transmission system designed to meet peak and above-peak demand for power throughout the region.
Bonneville has informed the City that this week’s extreme heat is straining the regional electric energy transmission system. If total load approaches maximum system capacity, BPA will require RES to shift or shed load on its distribution system. This process helps to prevent an overload condition on BPA’s transmission system that could result in a large-scale outage
Richland Energy Services says they will do everything it can to manage the load by shifting customer loads when possible. This is done behind the scenes and transfers electrical connections between distribution lines with little to no impact on citizens.
Shedding load occurs when the demand for electricity approaches supply and BPA is forced to reduce power demand by temporarily removing some customers. This would require RES to disconnect power to some customers and result in short-term, rolling power outages. This process could occur as early as, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
If shedding load is required by BPA, the City will focus on maintaining essential businesses and services. At that time customers will likely see some power outages from ½ hour up to four hours. Richland Energy Services intends to minimize the duration of these outages by rotating them through the City.
BPA’s notification to utilities to shed load can occur quickly, so it is unlikely that customers will be notified before an outage is implemented.
Customers can help reduce the impact on the system by voluntarily curtailing electrical usage, particularly during 3 pm-7 pm when system loads are the highest. Simple tips for reducing usage can be found on the City’s website at www.ci.richland.wa.us/energytips.