Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements.
Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop and died in the hospital three days later. According to NBC News, an official cause of death has not yet been released, but a forensic pathologist’s preliminary findings said Nichols had “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”
The death is being investigated and five officers have been charged with second-degree murder and numerous other charges, but no official narrative has been released, according to NBC News. Nichols’ family requested to see bodycam footage from the traffic stop; the footage was released January 27. It shows the five officers kick, punch, tase, pepper spray and otherwise beat the man for three minutes.
Nichols did not receive medical attention for about 20 minutes, according to the Associated Press, and the five officers celebrated after the beating. While numerous investigations are underway, outrage over Nichols’ death is demonstrated in protests across the country.
Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office:
“Considering the recent events which occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office would like to reassure our community of the quality and pride we take in our deputies. Our regional partners share these high standards when hiring and training their law enforcement officers…
“To support our officers and community, it’s important to provide transparency and quality investigations. As such, we have body worn cameras, in-car cameras, updated our policies and procedures, and participate in the Special Investigations Unit…
“We recognize that our deputies and officers constantly face situations that force them to make split second decisions. We provide our deputies with advanced training to help them make the best decisions possible during these types of situations while following the Mission, Vision, and Values of the sheriff’s office.
“As a citizen I have enjoyed living in the Tri-Cities for over 30 years and it has been a great place to raise my family. As the Sheriff of Benton County, it is my duty to protect this community. I have a high appreciation for all law enforcement, and I am also committed to maintain the highest standards to ensure my office delivers the level of service and protection that this community deserves.”
The Chief of the College Place Police Department, Troy Tomaras, released a statement to the College Place Community just after hearing about the death, saying in part:
“Please know that my officer and I are horrified by this news. We know public trust is fragile and are frustrated by the actions of these officers whose actions have tarnished our profession. Our officers who serve you and the community of College Place are committed to our mission, vision, values and goals.
“The College Place Police Department is a fully accredited agency with strong accountability and oversight. We are committed to training, de-escalation tactics and partnerships with whom we serve to build a strong resilient community. As Chief, I pledge to you that each member of this department inculcates courage, commitment, community and character in their daily operations through open and honest cooperation, service, respect, diversity and inclusion.
“Our prayers are with the family of the victim, Tyre Nichols. It is my hope that the indictment of these five former officers delivers the family some justice. Although, I know it will not replace their loss.”
Governor Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) tweeted.
He just wanted to get home. He should be home.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 28, 2023
We have so far to go. #TyreNichols
We have checked for other responses from regional organizations and legislators to include. Should more be released, we will update this article.
