RICHLAND, Wash. –
The Department of Ecology and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory partnered up to organize the annual DOE National Science Bowl.
The event is open to the public and bring 20 students in middle school or high school from across Washington State to compete for their spot in the National Finals in Washington D.C. at the end of April.
Chemistry, biology, physics and engineering are just some of the topics the National Science Bowl covers.
The national event brings thousands of students from around the country.
Established in 1991, the academic competitions continues to encourage students as they pursue a higher education as well as careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
