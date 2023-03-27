GOP lawmakers in states with abortion bans already in place are pushing to make them more restrictive, while blue state officials are trying to expand abortion access. Nine months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to abortion, the long-term picture on what will be allowed in each state remains unsettled, even though voters have bristled at broad bans. In Tennessee, officials scaled back a bill on an exception after hearing from powerful anti-abortion groups. In Wyoming, they've adopted a second ban. Meanwhile, blue states including Minnesota and Hawaii have codified efforts to guarantee abortion access.