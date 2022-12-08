TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
With the recent cold snap many warming centers across the region have opened their doors to provide a safe environment for the homeless or vulnerable populations to spend the night.
Hermiston Warming Station. 1075 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, OR. Open 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
Pendleton Warming Station. 715 S.E. Court Avenue, Pendleton, OR. Intake from 6:30-7 p.m. nightly.
Walla Walla Emergency Warming Center. 822 W. Main Street, Walla Walla, WA. Open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Camp Hope. 508 W. 1st Street. Toppenish, WA.
Camp Hope. 2300 E. Birch Street. Yakima, WA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.