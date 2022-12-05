As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
The City of Yakima says its Refuse Division is working hard to keep up with its regular garbage collection schedule.
You can help the Refuse Division by following a few tips, according to the City of Yakima. Try and leave your garbage carts clear of any snow or ice around your curb, leaving it in an accessible area for collectors. In general, a 36-inch-wide path around is a good rule of thumb.
Inside, it’s helpful to make sure you aren’t jamming garbage into the cart, so operators don’t have to dislodge the contents. If it’s a steep drive to get to your garbage, the City of Yakima asks that you please put your garbage in bags, in order to keep workers safe and on schedule.
If your garbage isn’t picked up on its normal day, be patient and leave your cart out so it can be collected later.
