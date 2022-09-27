RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time.
Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15.
The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a new opportunity for students, families, and educators in the visually impaired community to build relationships and celebrate the community.
"Students who are visually impaired have unique challenges, but are just as talented and eager to showcase their abilities as any group of students," said Many Carpenter, an RSD teacher.
This will be the first Cane Quest event in the region and students from Richland will compete against students from across the state, as well as Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.
Cane Quest events are for students in grades 3-12, participants navigate designated routes through instruction and assistance. Students compete based on their grade and level of visual impairment.
"We hope to make this an annual celebration, so we're really looking to put our best foot forward," said Linda Mcfall, an RSD teacher.
Those interested in participating in or volunteering for Cane Quest can find more information here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.