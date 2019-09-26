KENNEWICK, WA - A registered level 3 sex offender from Kennewick was arrested Wednesday for the rape of a child in the second degree. This is not his first charge.

19-year-old Skylar Issac Nelson was convicted of first degree rape of a child and second degree rape of a child in 2014. He was most recently listed as a transient in Benton County and under DOC supervision.

Nelson failed to report to the sheriff's office twice in the last two months, so they put out a warrant for his arrest.

Kennewick Police say Nelson was brought in and interviewed after his arrest Wednesday about an alleged incident that happened several weeks ago. KPD says he befriended a 12-year-old girl in a park in Kennewick, after which they went to a Kennewick apartment and he forced the girl to perform oral sex on him.

Nelson is in the Benton County Jail for rape in the second degree. He is banned from all city parks, pools, schools, and libraries.