BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-September 19 is National Voter Registration Day and Benton County is providing residents with the information and resources necessary to get registered.
Amanda Hatfield, Benton County Elections Manager, gave an interview ahead of Voter Registration Day, reminding residents of how to register, the information needed to do so and the importance of registering to vote.
Registering to vote in Benton County can be done up until election day in-person at any Auditor's Office during business hours. The voter registration form may also be printed out and returned in person or by mail.
To register to vote online residents will need their Washington driver's license or ID card.
According to the Washington Secretary of State's Office to be eligible to vote in Benton County a person must be a U.S. citizen aged 18 or older and a legal resident of Washington for at least 30 days prior to the election.
Full voting eligibility requirements are available through Benton County and the State Auditor's Office.
