YVC college and career readiness division

YAKIMA, Wash.-

Registration is now open for classes through Yakima Valley College's  College and Career Readiness Division.

English language acquisition classes, GED, finishing your high school diploma, improving skills and training for a new career courses will be offered according to a YVC press release.

YVC will offer both day and night classes at four locations throughout the Yakima Valley to provide flexibility for busy, working students. Tuition is as low as $25 per quarter and registration is open through March 28.

Course offerings may vary based on locations. Prospective students should contact the location they plan to attend for details.

Locations:

  • Yakima Campus: S. 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima, WA 98902.  509.574.6850
  • Grandview Campus: 500 West Main Street, Grandview, WA 98930.         509.882.7000.
  • Ellensburg Learning Center: 401 E. Mountainview, Ellensburg, WA 98926. 509-201-1269.
  • Toppenish Learning Center: 720 W. 3rd Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948. 509-834-4550.