YAKIMA, Wash.-
Registration is now open for classes through Yakima Valley College's College and Career Readiness Division.
English language acquisition classes, GED, finishing your high school diploma, improving skills and training for a new career courses will be offered according to a YVC press release.
YVC will offer both day and night classes at four locations throughout the Yakima Valley to provide flexibility for busy, working students. Tuition is as low as $25 per quarter and registration is open through March 28.
Course offerings may vary based on locations. Prospective students should contact the location they plan to attend for details.
Locations:
- Yakima Campus: S. 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima, WA 98902. 509.574.6850
- Grandview Campus: 500 West Main Street, Grandview, WA 98930. 509.882.7000.
- Ellensburg Learning Center: 401 E. Mountainview, Ellensburg, WA 98926. 509-201-1269.
- Toppenish Learning Center: 720 W. 3rd Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948. 509-834-4550.
