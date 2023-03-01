Registration now open for 2023 Kids Fishing Day at Columbia Park Pond

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Registration has opened for the Kennewick Parks and Recreation’s Kids Fishing Day, scheduled for April 22, 2023. The day is offered through Kids Outdoor Education for those between ages 5 and 14.
During Kids Fishing Day, participants will get a chance to catch fish in the Columbia Park Pond, no license required. There will be a three-fish catch limit. Bait and rigging is included, according to Parks and Rec, along with a fishing rod and reel for every kid. They’ll also get a t-shirt to take home.
To register, sign up online. The event is cosponsored by the City of Kennewick, Griggs Ace Hardware, Richland Rod and Gun Club, Columbia Basin Fly Casters, Ranch and Home, Coca Cola, Deadworm Fishing, BIG 95.7 FM and Sportsman’s Warehouse.
