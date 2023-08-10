YAKIMA, Wash.- Registration is now open for English language, GED and high school completion classes through Yakima Valley College (YVC).
Day and night classes will be offered during the 2023 fall quarter through YVC's College and Career Readiness Division. Tuition is as low as $25 per quarter and registration is open until September 18.
According to YVC classes will be offered throughout the Yakima Valley, but course options vary depending on the site. Assistance with registration is available in both English and Spanish by calling 509-574-6850.
English Language, GED and high school completion class locations:
- YVC Yakima Campus: 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima. 509-574-6850.
- Grandview Campus: 500 W. Main St. Grandview. 509-882-7000.
- Toppenish Learning Center: 720 W. Third Ave. Toppenish. 509-834-4550.
- Ellensburg Learning Center: 401 E. Mountainview, Ellensburg. 509-201-1269.
