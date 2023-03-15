RICHLAND, Wash.-
Registration for 2023 tours of the Manhattan Project National Historic Park on the Hanford site are now open.
According to the Department of Energy (DOE), the free public tours will start Monday, April 3 and run into November. Tours will be available six days a week through the summer, including Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day weekends.
Registration for the tours is available online.
The DOE offers two tours of the national park at Hanford:
- One to the B Reactor National Historic Landmark, where visitors can stand face to face with the world’s first full-scale nuclear production reactor.
- The second park tour explores the history of the mid-Columbia Basin area of eastern Washington prior to the government’s eviction of homeowners and tribes in 1943 as the Manhattan Project began
