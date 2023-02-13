Registration opened for 2023 Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls program

PASCO, Wash. — A free career support event for high school girls is scheduled for March 11 at the ESD-123 Building on Court St. The Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls program through the Soroptimist Internationals of Pasco-Kennewick and Three Rivers features career mentors, role models and resources.
Soroptimist International claims the program “helps girls grow up to be strong, successful, happy adults.” Attendees will hear discussion panels from professional women, including NonStop Local’s own Laynie Erickson, on topics like Discovering Dreams, Exploring Careers, Financial Basics and Putting Dreams Into Action. Seniors who attend will also be eligible for a $500 scholarship.
“Because we don’t expect that all girls know what they want to do for the rest of their lives, and we also know that plans change, the skills developed through our curriculum can be applied to any goals the girls identify throughout their education and careers,” said Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick.
From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the program will be open for those who registered. The deadline to register is February 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.