PASCO, WA - Due to concerns about the recent development from COV-19. DPDA and our staff will be following the governor's recommendations to reduce exposure to the virus.

We are canceling tomorrow's Regular Board Meeting for the safety and health of everyone. We will keep you informed about next month's Regular Board Meeting soon, with the idea of having it via phone or via a web application.

As right now our Main Street event and 5 de Mayo are being canceled. We are looking into perhaps canceling Food Truck Friday, which will only leave us with the Farmers Market as right now.We are following some of the City of Pasco recommendations at work.

• Limit unnecessary visits to other stations/facilities. For non-urgent needs please communicate through email and phone calls.

• Limit unnecessary person to person visits.

• Limit public interactions unless absolutely necessary.

We are following proper respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene every day.

For more information, please follow the link below: