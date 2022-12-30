YAKIMA, Wash.-
The remains of Lucian Munguia have been found in Yakima County.
On December 29 Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a body in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road.
According to a Yakima Police press release skeletal remains were recovered at the scene.
Munguia went missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10.
An autopsy was conducted on December 30 and based on dental records the coroner's office believes the remains to be Munguia.
DNA testing will be conducted to confirm the identification and as of right now there is "no indication of criminal acts that led to Lucian's death," according to the YPD.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
