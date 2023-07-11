PASCO, Wash.- The remains of Estela Torres-Rodriguez, who has been missing and presumed murdered since March 2019 have been found near Connell.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) held a press conference on July 11 and revealed that evidence found with Torres-Rodriguez's body indicates that she was murdered.
Torres-Rodriguez was last seen on March 28, 2019. FCSO's investigation led to a residence north of Pasco where it is believed she was killed. Her estranged husband and son were determined to be suspects in the case, but fled to Mexico.
Clemente Rodriguez-Torres, Estela's son, turned himself in in September 2019 and is currently in custody in Franklin County.
Tiburcio Rodrigues, Estela's estranged husband is still at-large and wanted in connection to Torres-Rodriguez's murder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.