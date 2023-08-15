OLYMPIA, Wash.-As college students across Washington prepare to head back to campus, the state Fire Marshal's Office is reminding students of the importance of campus fire safety.
According to the Fire Marshal's Office there were over 800 fire incidents involving college dormitories in Washington in 2022, causing over $11 million in damages.
Tips for college students to ensure their dorms are fire-safe:
- Make sure your dorm room has working smoke alarms.
- Test the smoke alarms in your dorm regularly.
- Never remove the batteries or disable a smoke alarm.
- Know two ways out of each room and practice an escape plan.
- Talk to roommates about a safe place to meet outside of the dorm in case of a fire.
- Clear all exits, halls and stairs in case you need to leave quickly in an emergency.
- Leave quickly whenever a smoke or fire alarm sounds. Don't spend time gathering belongings.
- Stay in the kitchen whenever cooking.
- Never leave burning candles unattended.
