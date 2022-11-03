WASHINGTON STATE - As temperatures drop, rumors of snow start spreading and passes begin to close, WSDOT is reminding the public that snowplows will be out soon. Remember to share the road with snowplows.
Some good info from my pal @WSDOT_East about being safe around snowplows. Our plow drivers say one of their biggest challenges is drivers crowding them so please give them room and help them help you. https://t.co/Korh3vGt2g— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 3, 2022
Keep a safe distance from plows you drive by. Just because you can see them, doesn't mean they can see you.
Don't pass the plows. As the ice is broken up, it can fly up around the plow. If you try to pass the plow, your car could get hit and damaged by ice.
Be patient. The fastest snowplows can go is 35 mph.
