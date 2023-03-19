KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. —
Today marks four years since the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office lost one of its own in the line of duty.
KCSO shared on social media how Deputy Thompson gave back to the community he served.
"Ryan gave the ultimate sacrifice while saving others from harm and protecting his community," says the post.
They go on to mention he was a hiker and loved to explore new places. From studying Spanish in Mexico to hiking in Chile, he loved an adventure.
Ryan left behind a wife and three children.
"He was a friend that everyone wanted and needed. His infectious smile and his gleeful laugh is truly missed around the office."
The sheriff's office says it continues to remember Deputy Thompson.
