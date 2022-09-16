WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Col. Robert Certain spoke about his experience as a POW at events in Walla Walla.
With his story he shared why those missing in action should be remembered.
He said, "as long as we keep the memories alive those people still have an influence on who we are and how we live."
The Community heard the story of his time during the Vietnam war and when he was captured. He talked about how his plane was shot down and what life was like in the prisons.
He said "memories contain stories, even more stories than you can ever tell and some of them are good stories some of them are bad stories you can learn, in my experience you can learn the most from screwing up."
He said those memories are especially important for those that did not make it back, and that he takes time to remember those that were with him during the war.
"Well for me of course it's the crew members that died that night the pilot the copilot and the gunner, I'll always remember them as killed in action and I remember the ones who came who were prisoners with me in the cells while I was there," he said.
The crowd laughed at times as Certain made light of the experience he had as a POW.
Director of the VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, Scott Kelter said, "Sharing what is a very humbling experience and sharing it in a way that brings some levity to the situation, he made it very relatable in how he experienced it and how he considers it now."
The Defense POW MIA Accounting Agency has profiles of those missing and found, a place for MIA and POW stories to be found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.