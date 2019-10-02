TOPPENISH, WA - On October 2, 2019 many remember Rosenda Strong, a mother of four who was last seen a year ago on this very day.

"I have a whole lot of feelings going through me, right now...It all started a year ago when I reported my sister missing," said Cissy Reyes, Rosenda's sister.

Rosenda's family chooses to remember her for who she was.

"Very outgoing, she liked to laugh, she had the most unique, loud laugh. Anybody, and I mean family members, her friends would know who Rosenda was walking in the door in a crowd by her laugh," said Reyes.

Reyes is the one who reported Rosenda missing. She says after months of searching she got a call, "I received this news over a phone call from the FBI agent that was handling my sisters case."

Reyes was told Rosenda's body was found inside an abandoned freezer in Wapato. Since then Reyes and Rosenda's four children have been trying to heal.

"Trying to cope with the fact of never hearing her again, talking to her," said Reyes.

During the time Rosenda went missing the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women was highly discussed. Reyes joined the conversation.

"You know a year ago I, you know, I read stories on the internet and I stopped to think like, you know there's these other women missing, and I can't let my sister be one of these persons. She has to be found," said Reyes.

Justice for Rosenda became a movement. A movement that still lives.

"I will continue to get justice for my sister, and to help other families get justice for their loved ones."