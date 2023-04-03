OREGON- The pandemic-era practice of remote employees being reimbursed for commuting to the office will officially come to an end on September 1, 2023. Oregon Department of Administrative Services and Governor Tina Kotek reinstated the policy that aided remote workers during the pandemic.
Remote work guidelines will revert to pre-pandemic guidelines which means employers will have to approve working remotely. The policy will also affect employees who travel out-of-state to Oregon offices.
“We must ensure that state resources are used effectively to serve Oregonians and that our policies reflect the evolving needs of our workforce and the public,” Chief Operating Officer and interim Director of the Department of Administrative Services Berri Leslie said. "We look forward to implementing this change and continuing to refine our policies to meet the needs of our state employees.”
The reworked policy starts on September 1, 2023 to give enough time for businesses and employees to plan accordingly.
