OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Friday, March 31 is the deadline for drivers to remove studded tires in Washington state or face a potential $137 fine.
“Studded tires cause between $20 million to $29 million in damage to state-owned roads in Washington each winter and also damage city and county roads,” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin.
Studded tires are legal in Washington from November 1 through March 31. According to the Department of Transportation drivers could start facing potential fines on Saturday April, 1.
The Department of Transportation urges drivers to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions through WSDOT's social media and email alert tools.
