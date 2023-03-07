RICHLAND, Wash.-
Cascade Natural Gas has signed an agreement to purchase renewable natural gas produced from the Horn Rapids Landfill and Lamb Weston's agricultural biogas recovery system in Richland.
“We are proud to contribute to this project, which puts the renewable gas we are producing to beneficial use right here in the region,” said Mark Schuster, vice president of Lamb Weston.
Cascade is partnering with Pine Creek RNG for the project that will capture raw gas produced at the landfill and Lamb Weston’s agricultural biogas recovery system and process the gas to be used in Cascade’s distribution system according to a press release announcing the project.
“This is an exciting project for Cascade in that not only will we be able to bring renewable natural gas onto our system, but also reduce the amount of gas currently being flared,” said Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of Cascade.
The project consists of installing two interconnect facilities and adding natural gas infrastructure to allow renewable natural gas (RNG) onto Cascade’s system. Construction is underway with RNG expected to be flowing at the end of 2023.
According to today's press release the landfill and Lamb Weston’s agricultural biogas recovery system are projected to produce more than 2.5 million therms of RNG annually, which is equivalent to the natural gas used by approximately 4,173 Washington homes each year.
