YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- FORWARD, a program established to aid economic recovery after the pandemic, is partnering with the Yakima County Department of Human Services to offer rental assistance at an in-person rent fair.
Representatives from Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and Yakima Volunteer Attorney Services will provide assistance with all things associated with renting a home.
Renters and landlords that live below 80% of the area median income within Yakima County are invited to the event. Specialists will be present to help in both Spanish and English.
Applications can be started at the fair as well as scanning documentation needed for rentals.
The rent fair will take place on Wednesday April 19 at the Sunnyside Community Center. Assistance will begin at noon and run until 7 p.m.
