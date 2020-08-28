Renton Woman's body recovered from Yakima River

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Kittitas County Sheriff Deputies and members from Fire District 7 recovered the body of another drowning victim on the Yakima River Thursday, marking the 6th drowning in Kittitas County this year.
On August 27,2020 at approximately 5 pm, Cle Elum Medic 1, Fire District 7 and members of the Kittitas County Sheriff Swift Water Rescue Team responded to a report of a drowning in the Yakima River.
The section of the river, just below the Elk Meadows community, has limited access. A group of friends from the Renton and Redmond area were staying in Elk Meadows and had planned on floating the river from Wapiti Drive to Golf Course Road.
The group of 6, ranging in age from 59 to 86, held a safety meeting before launching. All were equipped with life vest and were utilizing fishing style float tubes and pontoon boats. Some of the group had difficulty maneuvering and capsized when they hit a log jam, sending 3 occupants under the water. Two of the occupants, a 64-year-old female from Renton and a 76-year-old male from Sammamish, were able to break free and get to shore.
Working together, the group was able to pull 86-year-old Linda Zee from Renton out of the log jam. They moved her to shore and began CPR. It was estimated she had been under the water for 10 minutes and, despite their efforts, she did not recover.
The other 2 victims were assisted across the river by KCSO Swift Water Team Members and Fire Dist. 7 personal. They were treated by Cle Elum Medic 1 and found to have no injuries.
The 64-year-old daughter of the deceased woman told deputies she wanted people to know that the river is no joke. She thought it looked so calm and peaceful and they thought they had done everything right.
Sheriff Myers added: "This tragedy illustrates the need for continuing outreach and education relating to water safety. Swimming and the use of Non-Motorized Watercraft are among Kittitas County's top recreational activities and it is very easy to underestimate the power generated by even slow moving water. Hazards on the Yakima River can change daily so it is imperative to understand the risks. One of the leading factors in fatalities on the Yakima River is improper matching of vessel maneuverability and operator abilities as they relate to the potential hazards. We strongly encourage people unfamiliar with our waterways to contact the Sheriff's Marine Unit. We can help you evaluate your skills and equipment relative to the areas you wish to recreate".
Members of the Sheriff's Marine Unit and/or Swift Water Rescue Team can be reached 24/7 through our dispatch center at 509-925-8534.