PENDLETON, Ore.- The Pendleton Airport will host a ribbon cutting and open house on July 6 to celebrate the reopening of its renovated terminal.
The ribbon cutting at 12 p.m. is open to the public and attendees can enjoy food and drinks and see the remodeled terminal.
“As the largest public airport in Northeast Oregon, we are dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our valued customers and supporting business growth in our region," said Dan Bandel, Airport Manager.
According to a press release from the Pendleton Airport the renovations included new paint inside and outside, new carpeting and windows, restroom and kitchen upgrades and a new HVAC system.
Pendleton's terminal also celebrates the heritage of the region including the Pendleton Round-Up, the Triple Nickel Smokejumpers and the Doolittle Raiders.
“The Doolittle Raiders and the Triple Nickle Smokejumpers were two remarkable groups of soldiers who had a historical connection to Pendleton, Oregon," said Bandel.
The Round-Up is an annual event in Pendleton and according to today's press release the Doolittle Raiders trained at the Pendleton Air Field before carrying out the first bombing mission on Japan in World War II. The Triple Nickle Smokejumpers were the first black paratroopers assigned to Pendleton in 1945.
