TOPPENISH, WA - Rep. Dan Newhouse hosted a listening session with local, state and tribal law enforcement Wednesday morning asking them what resources they need to help combat the missing and murdered indigenous women and people epidemic.
Some of the concerns shared include the ability to staff their departments, jurisdiction problems and training of officers.
When it comes to staffing police departments, tribal police is at a disadvantage. They aren't able to compete with wages or benefits that state and local agencies offer. This means they are constantly losing officers to other agencies.
When it comes to training, tribal officers have to be sent to another state to receive training and they aren't certified in the same way state and local agencies are. Tribal police said if their officers do get certified, they often leave for another agency that will pay them more.
Rep. Newhouse discussed legislation he was planning to propose in Washington D.C. to help address these issues, but he wanted their feedback before moving forward.
"I'm trying to help and assist tribal law enforcement agencies and help them do their jobs," Rep. Newhouse said.
According to Newhouse, not being to retain officers plays a role in how they work on the cases of the missing and murdered. If they don't have enough officers, they don't have enough people to work the cases.
To help with staffing, Newhouse said he will continue to push for a cold case unit in Yakima to get more boots on the ground and resources for older cases.
According to the Secretary of the MMIW/P Committee for the Yakama Nation Tribal Council, Esther Moses-Hyipeer, having the cold case unit near the Yakama Nation Reservation is essential.
"It would help because this is an area where the numbers have been high, Yakama Nation has a high number of unsolved cases," Moses-Hyipeer said.
Blurry jurisdiction lines are another issue for law enforcement officers. Many things determine who has jurisdiction over a case, including who the victim is, where the crime occurred and other factors.
According to Assistant Secretary of the Department of Interior Bryan Newland, this wastes everyone's time.
"The more time we spend trying to sort that out, that's less time we spend solving those cases," Newland said.
Newhouse said he plans to take what he learned today and take it with him into congress and continue pushing for legislation that would help combat the MMIW/P epidemic.
