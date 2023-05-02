UNION GAP, Wash. - It's small business week and Congressman Dan Newhouse is in town visiting a couple of small businesses in the region as a part of his small businesses tour of central Washington.
One of the places Rep. Newhouse visited was Los Hernandez Tamales. Owner Felipe Hernandez first opened the restaurant back in 1990 after he decided he needed a change in career.
"We're not going to do great for a year or the first two years," said Hernandez. "We've got to put the work into it."
Hernandez did just that. He won a James Beard Foundation award, has been emailed by Bobby Flay to come on his show "Beat Bobby Flay" and opened a second location in West Valley.
Hernandez said he's had people from all over the world try his food.
Rep. Newhouse was the one who actually delivered the James Beard Award to him.
Rep. Newhouse stopped by the restaurant to see how things were going.
"You know small businesses are truly the fabric of a community," said Rep. Newhouse.
After visiting with Hernandez, Rep. Newhouse drove down the street to Jean's Cottage Inn. Jean's is known for their t-bone steaks.
Owner, Allan Marks told me the building has been around since 1946.
Marks says they rely on the community.
"99.9% repeat customers and we pretty much know everybody," said Marks.
Marks told me they've had a hard time battling inflation, just like everyone else and is just hoping for some relief soon.
"Hopefully there's an end to it," said Marks. "We can't keep our doors open and keep letting the prices keep going up and up."
Rep. Newhouse told me that small businesses need our support.
"I think it's more than right that we recognize our local businesses and to kind of remind people how important they are to us," said Rep. Newhouse. "We need to keep them strong."
Rep. Newhouse stopped in Prosser the day before going to Union Gap. His next stop will be Wapato.
