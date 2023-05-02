New companies have nearly doubled Small Business Administration borrowing since 2020

The first two years can make or break a business.

About 75% to 85% of companies typically make it through their first year. If they succeed for that long, their survival rates tend to rise with each passing year.

As startups ramp up operations and start building a customer base, funding is one of the largest factors determining whether they remain afloat. The Census Bureau's Annual Business Survey data shows about 11% of small businesses that requested credit in 2020—not including COVID-19-pandemic-specific programs—were denied. And about 1 in 4 received some, but not all, of the credit they requested.

Early-stage companies are most acutely at the mercy of venture capital market changes. Commercial lending for small, young companies is complex and often poses higher credit risks that some commercial banks may not be willing to take on.

The Small Business Administration backs certain loans for small companies and startups to alleviate that risk. While SBA programs don't guarantee individual small businesses will receive loans, they do expand the options.

SBA's 7(a) loan program is its most popular, providing up to $5 million each to applicants for real estate, working capital, supplies, ownership changes, and other company costs. The agency lent a record $44.8 billion to small businesses through traditional loans in the fiscal year 2021, including $36.5 billion in 7(a) loans. Lending slowed since then. So far, in the fiscal year 2023, which began in October 2022, SBA has approved about $11.5 billion for small businesses through the 7(a) program.

Over half of those dollars tend to go to businesses that have been established for more than two years or those changing ownership. But companies in their early days have been growing their share of the pie in recent years, striving to be among the ones that survive. Using information from the Small Business Administration 7(a) lending data, altLINE took a closer look at lending to startups and young companies since 2019.

UNION GAP, Wash. - It's small business week and Congressman Dan Newhouse is in town visiting a couple of small businesses in the region as a part of his small businesses tour of central Washington.

One of the places Rep. Newhouse visited was Los Hernandez Tamales. Owner Felipe Hernandez first opened the restaurant back in 1990 after he decided he needed a change in career.

"We're not going to do great for a year or the first two years," said Hernandez. "We've got to put the work into it."

Hernandez did just that.  He won a James Beard Foundation award, has been emailed by Bobby Flay to come on his show "Beat Bobby Flay" and opened a second location in West Valley.

Hernandez said he's had people from all over the world try his food.

Rep. Newhouse was the one who actually delivered the James Beard Award to him.

Rep. Newhouse stopped by the restaurant to see how things were going.

"You know small businesses are truly the fabric of a community," said Rep. Newhouse.

After visiting with Hernandez, Rep. Newhouse drove down the street to Jean's Cottage Inn. Jean's is known for their t-bone steaks.

Owner, Allan Marks told me the building has been around since 1946.

Marks says they rely on the community.

"99.9% repeat customers and we pretty much know everybody," said Marks.

Birthday lunch celebration at Jean's Cottage Inn. 

Marks told me they've had a hard time battling inflation, just like everyone else and is just hoping for some relief soon.

"Hopefully there's an end to it," said Marks. "We can't keep our doors open and keep letting the prices keep going up and up."

Rep. Newhouse told me that small businesses need our support.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Local businesses are making the most of their last few hours of normalcy Tuesday. The weeks ahead are certainly going to be a challenging for the industry as restrictions are in place to slow the spread of COVID. 

Customers like Bob Wormell at the Park Inn said it's crucial we all support the small shops and restaurants we love.

"The people, (and big chains) who make lots and lots of money will be fine, but the single mom with two kids, if we don't support them, it'll be catastrophic," she said. "I really believe that."

Bob and his wife say they plan to buy all of their holiday gifts from small businesses this year. They say they are eager to help with take-out orders, too.

"It's good really good," Bob said of his lunch.

And Park Inn owner Marcus Schmick says their food, and others, still will be no matter where you are eating it. 

"The Spokane community is what we are based on," he said. "They have really taken care of us."

He hopes that will continue, and so do his hardworking employees.

"I'm more worried for my staff, going into the holidays," he said. 

That's why Schmick says it's more important than ever to be kind. If you love something, show it. Support it. 

"We've got a lot of people who have a lot of pride in what they do," he said. "I want to keep them, retain them, keep them employed and give them the reassurance we will open back up."

Schmick says while delivery options are very helpful and also keep people working, if you really want to support a specific restaurant, consider grabbing your meal personally.

"(Delivery services) charge a (percent of the bill) so, we're making just a smaller portion," he said. "Going in and picking it up yourself is how you can really help a business."

"I think it's more than right that we recognize our local businesses and to kind of remind people how important they are to us," said Rep. Newhouse. "We need to keep them strong."

Rep. Newhouse stopped in Prosser the day before going to Union Gap. His next stop will be Wapato.