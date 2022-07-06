WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) visited the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial Veterans Affairs Medical Center on July 6 with Representative Mike Bost (R-Ill.) following system failures across the state.
The two toured the center and spoke with staff about the new Electronic Health Record System's recent issues. In April, more than 11,000 orders went missing, including for lab work, medication and specialty care.
Staff has said the system is slow and makes their work more difficult.
"Look, I'm not a guy that wants technology for technology's sake," said Bost. "The idea and intent is to make it better for our veterans, to provide the service that we need for our veterans, to make sure that it's safe, that it is quick, that it is more user-friendly."
The new system is in place at the VAs in Richland, Yakima and Walla Walla.
The two representatives then hosted a listening session for veterans in Richland.
