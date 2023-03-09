Rep. Mosbrucker said her purpose in life is to help and hopes this bill will do just that.

House Bill 1512 or the MMIWP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons) and Lucian act was sponsored by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker (R-Goldendale) passed the House of Representatives with a 96-0 vote.

The bill is partially named for Lucian Munguia who went missing in Yakima in September and was later found in the Yakima River.

The bill looks to add more tools and resources to help find or recover missing people in Washington both tribal and non-tribal.

Rep. Mosbrucker worked closely alongside Lucian's aunt to write the bill.

Lucian Munguia was the little boy who went missing in September.

His body was found around New Years in the Yakima River.

Rep. Mosbrucker told me this bill has been in the works for a while.

"I started working on those bills about five or six years ago," said Mosbrucker." To help the tribes find their missing loved ones that were being taken and missing from across the state. Lucian had just gone missing when it came to the conclusion from the attorney general's office that this is one of the things the legislature needed to work on." Mosbrucker goes on to say.

The bill would create resources such as how to report a missing person to law enforcement, an overview of helpful information to give when reporting a missing person, how to navigate difficulties encountered with reporting and recovering a missing person, lists of counselors for family members, information on MMIWP recovery and information on recovery of vulnerable people.

These services will be available to everyone completely free of charge.

The bill now goes to the State Senate for further discussion.