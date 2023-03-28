WASHINGTON- A spokesman from the office of Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers's (R-WA) has provided a statement addressing the shooting that killed six in Nashville on March 27.
Police have found that the shooter, Audrey Elizabeth Hale, visited five local stores to legally buy seven guns, including two assault-type weapons ahead of the shooting. Representative McMorris Rodgers has worked to focus on the mental health crisis in the country to protect citizens and schools.
"School safety is – and always has been – a top priority for the congresswoman," said Kyle VonEnde, spokesman for Representative McMorris. "She has been a leader on the STOP School Violence Act and the Safe to Tell Act to keep children safe in the classroom. She also helped pass the Fix NICS Act to enhance the federal background check system. "
The focus on mental health has steered the representative away from supporting an assault weapons ban. Her office believes in stopping the trend and strengthening school security.
“Preventing these tragedies, however, starts with addressing the root cause and getting people the help they need to get better," said VonEnde. "Cathy has long-supported measures to expand access to these services and led the biggest mental health package in recent history through Congress last year. She’ll continue working on legislation to ensure our schools are safe for every child in Eastern Washington.”
Rep. McMorris is committed to ending the heartache that mental health crisis's can cause and will continue to advocate for safety in schools and gun safety in the community.
“Cathy is heartbroken over the innocent lives lost in Nashville. This was an evil act," said VonEnde.
