The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school. Police say the shooter also conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake did not say exactly what drove the shooter to open fire Monday morning at The Covenant School before being killed by police. But he provided chilling examples of the shooter’s elaborate planning. The shooting has led President Joe Biden to call again for Congress to pass stronger gun safety laws.