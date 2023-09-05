SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-State Representative Gina Mosbrucker (R-14th legislative district), will host a town hall meeting on the statewide drug crisis, Tuesday, Sept. 5, on the Yakama Reservation in Toppenish.
The town hall meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Toppenish Community Center, 600 N. Meyers Road in Toppenish. Local community, tribal and health officials will be in attendance and participating in panel discussions on the drug crisis according to Mosbrucker's website.
This is the second "save our communities" town hall hosted by Mosbrucker this year according to her office and is an effort to give citizens the opportunity to discuss their concerns about the serious and growing problem of drug abuse, addiction, and deaths from overdoses of hard drugs, including fentanyl and heroin.
“This town hall meeting is an opportunity to listen to those affected and begin the process of saving our communities and healing our citizens from the scourge of this poison," said Rep. Mosbrucker. "We need to hear from everyone to help us come up with ideas and solutions as we draft legislation for the coming 2024 session.”
