WASHINGTON, D.C.- Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) has launched a Central Washington Fentanyl Task Force to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis in the region.
“We cannot stand idly by while this deadly drug ravages our communities, claiming lives and tearing families apart," Rep. Newhouse said in a statement announcing the task force.
The task force will be a working group of individuals and organizations at the local and state level confronting the fentanyl crisis and will be led by Rep. Newhouse according to a press release from the Congressman's Office.
Task force members will include law enforcement, treatment groups, medical professionals, tribal and community leaders and elected officials.
"The Central Washington Fentanyl Task Force will be a powerful force for change, bringing together the best minds and resources to tackle the growing threat of fentanyl in our region," said Rep. Newhouse.
According to today's press release the fentanyl task force will meet quarterly to focus on enforcement, education, prevention and treatment.
Goals of the Central Washington Fentanyl Task Force:
- Compile data from federal, state and local communities to assess trends in the fentanyl crisis.
- Assess the resources available to the public and frontline workers and highlight any shortcomings.
- Discuss possible legislative action at the federal, state and local level.
- Help organizations and local leaders educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl and the resources available.
