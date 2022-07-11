Rep. Newhouse opposes Lower Snake River Dams proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Dan Newhouse responded to proposals made by Governor Jay Inslee and Senator Patty Murray regarding the Lower Snake River Dams. His public comment opposes the Draft Lower Snake River Dams Benefit Replacement Report, claiming factors are left out and the plan would cause severe ramifications.
According to Newhouse, the report emphasizes the importance of the dams across several sectors. He says that he, along with experts, believes that the communities could not afford the proposed changes.
Newhouse claims the report leaves out numerous factors, including fish survival rates, breaching and removal emissions mitigation costs, energy crisis, energy replacement and alternative and individuals contacted.
For fish survival rates, Newhouse mentions recent reports from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, showing much more salmon than originally forecasted. For removal emissions, Newhouse suggests the final draft should include forecasts for emissions estimates for the breaching and removal of the dams.
“Given Washington state’s commitment to reduce its carbon emissions, which the state’s energy suppliers and industries have taken very seriously, it is crucial a thorough, accurate analysis be included in the final version of this report,” said Newhouse. “Emissions created as a result of unnecessarily breaching and removing the dams, and the impact they have on wildlife, air quality, water quality, and other factors, must be considered.”
Further, Newhouse references President Biden’s energy emergency declaration, claiming that the timing of the proposal is dangerous when paired with vulnerable national electric grids. Another point Newhouse makes is regarding renewable energy sources, and the PNW’s notoriety in carbon-free energy.
“If our region is to remain competitive in the renewable energy space and remain a desirable site for future industry to call home, it will absolutely need the renewable generating capacity provided by the LSRD,” said Newhouse. “Breaching and removing these dams could cost Central Washington the potential for jobs, clean energy growth opportunities, and economic revenue.”
Lastly, Newhouse notes that his office was not contacted before the draft was released, despite being the federal representative over two of the four LSRD. He says the entire PNW congressional delegation should be consulted for input before the final draft, and communities and citizens.
“The total estimated costs referenced at the end of the report, between $10.3 to $27.2 billion—which the report indicates are “low” estimates—are not a feasible burden to place upon ratepayers and taxpayers throughout Washington state and the Pacific Northwest,” said Newhouse.
Also against the proposal is the Youth Salmon Protectors, a group from all over that traveled to the area on July 11 to protest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.