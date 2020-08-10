KENNEWICK, WA – U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) will speak at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Congressional Update” virtual membership luncheon on Wednesday, August 26 over Zoom. The luncheon is sponsored by Battelle.
COVID-19 has caused turmoil across the nation and millions have turned to the federal government for help. Congressman Newhouse will update attendees on what he’s been doing to help lessen the blow to his constituents in the Tri-Cities and ensure our economy remains resilient and thriving into the future.
After Congressman Newhouse’s virtual presentation, he will be taking pre-submitted questions from the audience. Please submit your question by Friday, August 21 to Elisabeth Holt at elisabeth.holt@tricityregionalchamber.com.
The “Congressional Update” program is scheduled from 12 to 1 p.m. The Zoom meeting is free to attend. Attendees can register online at tricityregionalchamber.com.
The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is the catalyst, convener and champion for community and business prosperity. For further details about the Regional Chamber, visit www.tricityregionalchamber.com or call 509.736.0510.