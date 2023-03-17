CLE ELUM, Wash.-
Congresswoman Kim Schrier (WA-08) will be in Cle Elum on Monday, March 20, making four scheduled stops.
Congresswoman Schrier's trip to Cle Elum will include:
- 10:15 a.m. meeting with Mayor McGowan and Police Chief Albo.
- 12 p.m. Rep. Schrier will serve meals at FISH Senior Nutrition Lunch at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 115 East 2nd St.
- 1:15 p.m. Shoemaker Manufacturing Tour. 618 East 1st St.
- 2:30 p.m. Cle Elum Downtown Association Tour. 214 East 1st St.
