Rep. Schrier introduces bill pushing for a gas tax holiday

WASHINGTON, D.C. –
Congresswoman Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08) introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act with several other House members today. It aims to lower gas prices for those in Washington by suspending the federal gas tax through January 1, 2023.
The federal gas tax is currently 18.4 cents.
“People in the 8th district and across the country are feeling the pinch at the gas pump and in the grocery store. What’s infuriating is that this is happening at the same time that gas and oil companies are making record profits,” said Representative Schrier. “A gas tax holiday is one way to get relief to American families right away.”