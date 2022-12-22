WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-Wash.) sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and a Director Simpson regarding postal operation problems affecting her constituents, including those at the Cle Elum post office. The letter was sent December 22 asking for action preventing mail disruptions and movement of the post office.
Schrier reports the post office had to move to a trailer after a sewer line broke, leading to asbestos discovered in the building. She’s asking the postmaster to move Cle Elum post office operations to a safe, indoor location.
“In mid-September, the post office in Cle Elum was forced to move to a trailer due to a sewer line break and the presence of asbestos,” Schrier said in the letter. “The post office has been located there ever since, and now, despite freezing conditions, the postal operations have remained relatively normal.”
Schrier said her office has heard of plans for the post office to relocate, no formal action has been taken as of this time.
“I strongly urge the Postal Service to expedite the process of relocating the post office to an indoor location,” said Schrier. “Employees have been working diligently in frigid conditions as repair plans have dragged on for months, and these hardworking public servants deserve better.”
