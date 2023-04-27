MISSOULA, Wash.- The Missoula City Council has shared their support for Representative Zooey Zephyr after she was removed from the House floor for arguing against a gender-affirming care ban for children.
A group of ten Missoula City Council members shared their support in a press release on Thursday.
"As elected officials we stand in support of Representative Zooey Zephyr. In the past week, the Montana Legislature's actions to silence Representative Zephyr have been immoral and antidemocratic. Using the power of the majority to censor the minority is exactly what our democracy seeks to prohibit. Representative Zephyr’s lived experience and steadfast commitment to those she represents is being attacked by this legislature. Further, any perceived issue of decorum has long since been eclipsed by the extreme heavy handedness in punishing Representative Zephyr. Representative Zephyr carries the voice of those who elected her to represent them in this 68th legislative session. Representative Zephyr should be able to speak and vote on the floor of the House. We urge the legislature to reinstitute Representative Zephyr and put Montana on the right side of history."
The statement was signed by councilors Stacie Anderson, Mirtha Becerra, Daniel Carlino, Sierra Farmer, Gwen Jones, Kristen Jordan, Mike Nugent, Jennifer Savage, Amber Sherrill and Heidi West.
