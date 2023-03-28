Repairs cancel Yakima's April Pools Day

YAKIMA, Wash.- The April Pools Day event in Yakima has been canceled because of ongoing repairs and renovations at the Lions Pool.
“We were hoping to host the event again this year, but unfortunately we are having to cancel the 2023 April Pools Day due to a project at Lions Pool,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Jason Zeller. “This project will involve repairs and renovations at the pool.”
The Lions Pool is still set to be open through the end of the season which is marked for June 8.
