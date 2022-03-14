Report identifies safest cities in Washington; West Richland leading the region

Wash. —
For the eighth year in a row, SafeWise has conducted a report of the safest cities in each state based on crime rates and median population. Each year, cities submit crime reports to the FBI and SafeWise uses those reports as the basis of their studies.
In 2022, the top 20 safest cities in Washington were:
- Sammamish
- Camas
- Snoqualmie
- Mercer Island
- Kenmore
- Bainbridge Island
- Oak Harbor
- Maple Valley
- Ferndale
- Newcastle
- Lake Forest Park
- East Wenatchee
- Enumclaw
- Liberty Lake
- Battle Ground
- West Richland
- Poulsbo
- Marysville
- Lake Stevens
- Anacortes
Overall, Washington’s crime rate is lower than the national average. Violent crime rates are significantly lower, at the twelfth-lowest rate in the country. However, property crime rates are the fourth highest in the country, 39% higher than the average.
According to the report, Washingtonians are most scared of package theft happening to them, but they still worry less than the national average.
Aggravated assault consists of 70% of national violent crimes, but only 64% in the state. Washington also reports less murders than other states, with only 1% of violent crime consisting of murder.
The safest cities in the state each had less than 100 reported violent crimes, a rate of 1.6 incidents per 1,000 people.
Interestingly, Lake Forest Park reported zero violent crimes this year. But the city was ranked 11 because it had the highest property crime rate out of all the safest cities. Out of over 80 cities, only seven reported single-digit totals for violent crime last year.
While West Richland made it in the top 20, most of our region placed further down on the list. Pasco ranked 42, Richland 49 and Kennewick 52.
The five least safe cities were:
- Yakima
- Spokane
- Seattle
- Tacoma
- Tukwila
